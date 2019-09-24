Watch the Salacious Trailer for ‘Scandalous,’ the New Documentary on the ‘National Enquirer’

The trailer for Scandalous, an upcoming documentary on the infamous American tabloid the National Enquirer, is out Tuesday. Directed by Mark Landsman, the film is in theaters November 15th.

Scandalous traces the 60-year history of the National Enquirer and offers an inside look at how it filled its pages with sex, gossip and scandal, using unethical and occasionally illegal tactics such as blackmailing, paying sources and disguising their reporters. Through interviews with former and current employees of the tabloid, the documentary looks at some of the Enquirer‘s most notorious stories, including their front-page photo of Elvis’ open casket, their scoop on O.J. Simpson’s shoes during his murder trial and their salacious coverage of the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Most recently, the National Enquirer came under fire after a report from the Washington Post revealed that during the 2016 election, the tabloid’s executives had sent articles and photographs of Donald Trump to his lawyer, Michael Cohen, before they were published; the practice apparently continued into Trump’s presidency. David Pecker, the CEO of the Enquirer’s owner at the time, American Media Inc., reportedly took story suggestions from Trump himself.

AMI has since agreed to sell the Enquirer to Hudson Group after 80 percent of the company’s stock was bought out by Chatham Asset Management.