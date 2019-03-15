‘Say Anything’ Cast to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Screening at Tribeca Film Festival

Filmmaker Cameron Crowe and the cast of Say Anything… will reunite for a special 30th anniversary screening and discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The festival also announced it would host the premieres of a new documentary about Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, Between Me and My Mind, as well as Danny Boyle’s new Beatles-inspired film, Yesterday.

The Say Anything… anniversary gala screening will take place April 30th at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center (tickets go on sale March 26th at 11 a.m. ET). After the screening, Crowe will take part in a discussion about the film alongside executive producer James L. Brooks and the film’s two stars, John Cusack and Ione Skye.

In a statement, Crowe said, “Can’t believe it’s been 30 years since we made Say Anything… The movie grew out of many inspiring conversations with James L. Brooks, and a quest to bring a new kind of romantic couple to the screen. Out of those many afternoons came the script, the opportunity to direct my own screenplay, and the great adventure of working with these wonderful actors… We also had the gift of Peter Gabriel allowing us to use his extremely personal song, ‘In Your Eyes.’ No other song ever worked coming out of that boombox.”

The premiere of the new Anastasio documentary, Between Me and My Mind, will take place April 26th at the Beacon Theatre, and the Trey Anastasio Band will perform a special set after (tickets go on sale March 19th at 11 a.m. ET). Directed by Steven Cantor, the film follows Anastasio as he embarks on new solo projects and plots Phish’s ambitious New Year’s Eve show at Madison Square Garden.

The world premiere of Boyle’s new film, Yesterday, will close out the Tribeca Film Festival, May 4th at the BMCC. The film stars Himesh Patel as an aspiring singer-songwriter who’s involved in a freak bus accident and wakes up the next morning to discover he’s the only person in the world who remembers the Beatles. The movie also stars Lily James, Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran.

The Tribeca Film Festival also announced that it would host a 40th anniversary screening of Apocalypse Now, featuring a discussion with director Francis Ford Coppola afterwards. That event will take place April 28th at the Beacon Theatre, and tickets go on sale March 19th as well.

The Apocalypse Now and Say Anything… anniversary galas join previously announced screenings to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Reality Bites and the 35th anniversary of This Is Spinal Tap. A complete schedule and additional ticket information is available on the Tribeca website.