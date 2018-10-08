Rolling Stone
Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Jazz Singer in Crisis in ‘Here and Now’ Trailer

Simon Baker, Common, Jacqueline Bisset, Renée Zellweger co-star in film drama

Sarah Jessica Parker plays a veteran jazz singer managing a life crisis in the new trailer for Here and Now. Simon Baker, Common, Jacqueline Bisset, Renée Zellweger, Taylor Kinney and Waleed Zuaiter co-star in the drama.

The clip opens with Vivienne (Parker) doing an interview to promote her upcoming ninth album — ahead of a weekend that marks her 25th anniversary of performing at the Birdland Jazz Club in New York City. Asked to survey her status in the industry, the character says she most appreciates “being able to pay my bills, play legendary clubs with musicians that I admire.”

But the vibe turns darker when Vivenne enters a taxi and heads to a hospital. Though the preview alludes to some kind of major medical diagnosis, it keeps the plot mysterious – following the protagonist as she connects with the important people in her life, including her mother, Jeanne (Bisset); her manager, Ben (Common) and her ex-husband, Nick (Baker).

“There are things I haven’t achieved,” Vivienne reflects. “But I’m not done yet.”

The movie hits theaters, on-demand and digital on November 9th.

