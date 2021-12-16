 Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum Star in New 'The Lost City' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Movies Movie News

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Get Dropped Into the Jungle in ‘The Lost City’ Trailer

Brad Pitt’s there, too

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum head deep into the jungle in search of ancient treasure in the goofy new trailer for The Lost City, set to arrive in theaters next March.

In the film, Bullock plays a romance-adventure novelist, Loretta Sage, while Tatum plays Alan, her Fabio-esque cover model who wishes he was a bit more like Loretta’s hero protagonist, “Dash.” While promoting her recent book, Loretta is kidnapped by a bizarro billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe), who believes her expertise will help him find the actual ancient treasure she happened to include in her new novel. 

Determined to help Loretta, and prove he’s not just a cover model, Alan joins her in the wilderness, where the pair have to overcome the jungle’s comically harsh realities, from steep cliffs to persistent leeches. Then there’s the greatest threat to Alan’s hero’s journey — a cameo by Brad Pitt, a true adventurer, who explains the reason he’s also so handsome, “My dad was a weatherman.” 

The Lost City will also feature Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison and Oscar Nunez. The movie was directed by Aaron and Adam Nee.

In This Article: Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, movie announcement, Sandra Bullock

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.