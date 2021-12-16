Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Get Dropped Into the Jungle in ‘The Lost City’ Trailer

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum head deep into the jungle in search of ancient treasure in the goofy new trailer for The Lost City, set to arrive in theaters next March.

In the film, Bullock plays a romance-adventure novelist, Loretta Sage, while Tatum plays Alan, her Fabio-esque cover model who wishes he was a bit more like Loretta’s hero protagonist, “Dash.” While promoting her recent book, Loretta is kidnapped by a bizarro billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe), who believes her expertise will help him find the actual ancient treasure she happened to include in her new novel.

Determined to help Loretta, and prove he’s not just a cover model, Alan joins her in the wilderness, where the pair have to overcome the jungle’s comically harsh realities, from steep cliffs to persistent leeches. Then there’s the greatest threat to Alan’s hero’s journey — a cameo by Brad Pitt, a true adventurer, who explains the reason he’s also so handsome, “My dad was a weatherman.”

The Lost City will also feature Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison and Oscar Nunez. The movie was directed by Aaron and Adam Nee.