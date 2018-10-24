Sandra Bullock Can’t Trust Her Own Eyes in Tense ‘Bird Box’ Trailer

Sandra Bullock faces down – with her eyes closed – a post-apocalyptic world and a looming terror in the first trailer for Bird Box, Netflix’s sci-fi thriller that comes to the streaming service in December.

The trailer opens with Bullock alone, bound and blindfolded in the woods before providing the Bird Box backstory: A pandemic causes people to hallucinate their deepest fears, driving the world’s population to commit suicide and leaving Bullock and a handful of survivors to navigate a dangerous world without vision.

“Listen to me: We’re going on a trip now, it’s going to be rough,” Bullock’s character tells two young survivors. “If you hear something in the woods, you tell me. If you hear something in the water, you tell me. But under no circumstances are you allowed to take off your blindfold.”

“When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life,” Netflix said of the series. “Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.”

Oscar-winning The Night Manager director Susanne Bier helmed the thriller, penned by Oscar-nominated Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer and co-starring Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Lil Rel Howery. Bird Box premieres on Netflix on December 21st.