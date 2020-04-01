 Watch Samuel L. Jackson Read 'Stay the F**k at Home' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Watch Samuel L. Jackson Read ‘Stay the F**k at Home’ on ‘Kimmel’

The story is a sequel to the 2011 classic book Go the F**k to Sleep

A few years ago Adam Mansbach and Ricardo Cortés released a children’s book for adults called Go the F**k to Sleep, which was famously read on YouTube by Samuel L. Jackson. Now Jackson has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to debut the book’s sequel, which encourages people to practice social distancing and stay home.

In a lengthy interview with Kimmel, Jackson shared what he’s been doing during self-quarantine and then took the opportunity to read the new poem Mansbach has written for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People thought that would be the perfect time to bring that back,” Jackson told Kimmel. “I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original Go the F**k to Sleep, and we talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now. So he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now.”

The resulting poem is truly hilarious, with Jackson passionately intoning lines like, “Now technically I’m not a doctor/ But motherf**ckers listen when I read a poem/ So here I am, Sam F**cking Jackson/ Imploring you: Keep your ass at home.” The poem goes on to urge people to skip going to the casino and seeing friends, and thanks everyone for “Doing your part to flatten the curve, because that shit is steep.”

