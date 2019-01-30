See Salt-N-Pepa in Trailer for HBO Roller Skating Documentary ‘United Skates’

Salt-N-Pepa reflect on how roller rinks fostered the development of hip-hop in the new trailer for HBO’s United Skates, the John Legend-produced documentary film premiering February 18th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. “It was a place where, the streets, everybody met up,” says Sandra “Pepa” Denton.

The clip touches on how skating has served as a crucial part of African-American culture. In interviews, rink owners reflect on how the movement spread across the country, spawning an entire subculture and dance-driven art form — but they recall the racial politics and harassment they endured along the way. “This is my history. This is my culture,” one person narrates. “Whatever the situation, we’re gonna roll.”

Dyana Walker and Tina Brown directed United Skates, which follows three skaters (Phelicia from Los Angeles, Reggie from North Carolina and Buddy from Chicago) fighting to save their respective community hubs. The film, which received the Documentary Audience Award at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, also includes interviews with Coolio and Naughty By Nature’s Vin Rock.