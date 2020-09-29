Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel to Premiere on Amazon Ahead of Election

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel is headed to Amazon Prime Video and is expected to premiere before the 2020 elections, Variety reports.

An official release date for the film has yet to be announced, though it will reportedly arrive in October. Cohen reportedly filmed and completed the Borat sequel during the Covid-19 pandemic, starting production after lockdown regulations had begun to ease and only using a small crew.

Few details about the film have emerged, though video of Cohen in his Borat costume, driving around Los Angeles, hit YouTube last month. There were also two notable Cohen sightings in July, though neither has been confirmed to be for the Borat film: At the start of the month, former New York City Mayor and President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani said he had a run-in with the comedian, who was ostensibly trying to trick him into an interview; while later that month, video surfaced of Cohen, disguised as a bluegrass singer, infiltrating a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, where he tried to lead the crowd in a singalong with racist lyrics.

The Borat sequel will arrive 14 years after Cohen’s 2006 hit, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The comedian first introduced the Borat character, a Kazakh journalist, on his shows F2F and Da Ali G Show.

Along with the Borat sequel, Cohen is set to star in the upcoming Aaron Sorkin film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, which hits Netflix October 16th.