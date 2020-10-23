Borat ‘Defends’ Rudy Giuliani’s Honor After Embarrassing Film Scene

Sacha Baron Cohen released a new video as Borat “defending” Rudy Giuliani after news emerged about a scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in which President Trump’s personal attorney appears to start touching himself.

The scene occurs toward the end of Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel (out Friday, October 23rd, via Amazon Studios), after Borat’s daughter Tutar (played by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova) sits down with Giuliani for an interview then invites him back to her suite. The hidden cameras set up in the room capture Giuliani patting Tutar on the back as she removes his microphone. Giuliani then lays down, sticks his hand in his pants, and appears to start touching himself.

In a video posted to social media Thursday night, October 22nd, Baron Cohen (as Borat) announces he’s eager to defend Giuliani, quipping, “What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media!”

There’s no suggestion in the film that Giuliani believed or was led to believe that the character was underage. Bakalova is reported to be in her mid-twenties. Giuliani also issued a statement calling the scene a “complete fabrication,” claiming he was “tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Borat ends his impassioned defense of Giuliani with some top-quality puns, joking, “I warn you: Anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas.”

Baron Cohen also shared a clip from the new movie in which he skewers the right-wing news network OAN. The clip shows an OAN reporter leading Tutar into the White House, with Borat noting there was “no need for security checks or Covid tests — they boring!” The video also shows Tutar interacting with Donald Trump, Jr.