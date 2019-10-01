 Ryan Reynolds Stars in Trailer for Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground’ – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Watch Ryan Reynolds Fake Death, Fight Evil in Bonkers ‘6 Underground’ Trailer

Michael Bay’s latest action bonanza hits Netflix this December

Ryan Reynolds assembles the ultimate cadre of covert fighters in the new trailer for Michael Bay’s next film, 6 Underground, set to hit Netflix December 13th.

The film stars Reynolds as the ringleader of an unique outfit composed of five other people from all around the world who decide to fake their own deaths and use their newfound freedom to fight injustice and evil. In the trailer, Reynolds’ character plainly states the group’s altruistic mission: “None of us will be remembered, but what’s about to happen will.”

The rest of the trailer teases plenty of patented Michael Bay action film ridiculousness: stupefying  stunts, intricate gunplay and fight sequences, explosions of all shapes and sizes, car chases, car crashes and some hilariously over-the-top set pieces, including, but not limited to, someone running down the famed dome of the Florence Cathedral and a shootout on a luxury yacht that’s been turned into a gigantic magnet. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Bay film without a wide shot of a couple of helicopters.

Along with Reynolds, 6 Underground stars Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco. The film was written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

