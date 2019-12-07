 Ryan Reynolds Is a Bank Teller/Video Game Hero in 'Free Guy' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Ryan Reynolds Is a Bank Teller Turned Video Game Hero in ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Lil Rey Howery, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and Taika Waititi co-star in 2020 action-comedy

Ryan Reynolds plays a video game bank teller who becomes the hero in the first trailer for the action-comedy Free Guy.

As the Mariah Carey-soundtracked preview lays out, Reynolds’ generic Guy lives in a fictional world that’s half-Groundhog Day, half-Grand Theft Auto before he eventually turns the tables on the everyday bank heist and reluctantly takes over the role of protagonist thanks to a pair of special sunglasses.

The Shawn Levy-directed film also stars Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Lil Rey Howery, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and, as the crime boss, filmmaker Taika Waititi.

“A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself,” 20th Century Fox said of the film. “Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.”

Free Guy opens July 3rd, 2020. In the lead-up to the trailer, Reynolds and his cast mates have released a series of increasingly meta clips on YouTube:


