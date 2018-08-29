Ryan Gosling’s Neil Armstrong Preps for NASA Mission in New ‘First Man’ Trailer

Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) weighs the personal risks and societal rewards of NASA’s moon mission in the latest trailer for First Man, director Damien Chazelle’s biopic about the pioneering astronaut.

The clip opens with Armstrong singing an appropriate lullaby, “I See the Moon,” to his sleeping daughter, juxtaposed with an intense NASA training montage. “We need to fail. We need to fail down here so we don’t fail up there,” Gosling’s protagonist insists to his crew.

“Your dad’s going to the moon,” Armstrong’s wife Janet Shearon (Claire Foy) tells their daughter, assuring her of his safety. Elsewhere, Shearon confronts her husband about the dangers of space travel, asking, “What are the chances you’re not coming back, [that] those kids, they don’t have a father anymore?”

Later, a skeptical reporter questions whether the program is”worth the cost – in money and in lives.”

First Man reunites Chazelle and Gosling, who worked together on the acclaimed 2016 film musical La La Land. The new movie, based on James R. Hansen’s Armstrong biography of the same name, focuses on the astronaut between the years 1961 and 1969. Corey Stoll, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler and Shea Wingham co-star in the project, which hits theaters October 12th.