Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Duke It Out With Guns, Facial Hair in ‘The Gray Man’ Trailer

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans square off in a battle of wits, guns, and questionable facial hair choices in the new trailer for The Gray Man, set to arrive July 22 on Netflix.

In the film, Gosling stars as Court Gentry — otherwise known as the titular “Gray Man” — a CIA operative plucked from a prison to carry out the agency’s various under-the-radar wetwork assignments. Evans, meanwhile, plays Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA cohort who’s been enlisted to take out Gentry for reasons that are unspecified in the trailer.

The only clue offered about the motive behind this cat-and-mouse chase is when Gentry says he “has something they really want” while looking at a locket. But who needs more context in a trailer when a goatee’d Gosling and Evans, sporting a “trash stache” (Gentry’s words in the clip), are destroying buildings and raising havoc on city streets in the name of American intelligence?

Along with Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man boasts a stacked cast that also includes Billy Bob Thornton, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, and Alfre Woodard. The film is based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name with Marvel’s go-to duo Anthony and Joe Russo directing.