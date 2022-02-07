 'Rust' Medic Sues Crew, Producers Over Set Death, Not Alec Baldwin - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Antonio Brown Joins Kanye West's Donda Sports, Nabs $2 Million Super Bowl Suite 'For the Kids'
Home Movies Movie News

‘Rust’ Medic Sues Crew, Producers Over Fatal Set Shooting, Excluding Alec Baldwin

Cherlyn Schaefer says she suffered “tremendous shock” and “trauma” after Baldwin’s Colt revolver fired the live bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By

Nancy Dillon's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Rust' Medic Sues Crew, Producers Over Fatal Set Shooting, Excluding Alec Baldwin'Rust' Medic Sues Crew, Producers Over Fatal Set Shooting, Excluding Alec Baldwin

Jae C. Hong/AP

The medic who responded to the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last October has filed a negligence lawsuit against several of her fellow crew members and the movie’s producers — but not actor Alec Baldwin, whose weapon fired the lethal shot.

In a complaint filed on Monday in New Mexico and obtained by Rolling Stone, Cherlyn Schaefer claims she suffered “tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress” after she tried in vain to save Hutchins’ life at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after Baldwin’s .45 Colt revolver allegedly fired the bullet that ripped through Hutchins and also struck and injured director Joel Souza.

“Cherlyn Schaefer fought desperately to save Halyna Hutchins’ life, putting pressure on her wounds, giving her oxygen, (and) checking her vitals” until a helicopter arrived to rush Hutchins to a hospital, the lawsuit reads.

Related Stories

'Rust' Cinematographer's Husband Starts Process to File Wrongful Death Suit
'Rust' Armorer Sues Prop Supplier, Says Seven Live Rounds Found on Set

Related Stories

David Schwimmer Ross Friends
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments
All 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked

“The cause of Halyna Hutchins’ death was a tragic gun shot fired by non-party Alec Baldwin,” it says, repeatedly referring to Baldwin as a “non-party.” The suit lists rookie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, prop master Sarah Zachry and “armorer mentor” Seth Kenney among the defendants.

Schaefer is the fourth crew member to sue over the tragedy, following Gutierrez-Reed, gaffer Serge Svetnoy and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell.

Svetnoy and Mitchell both named Baldwin among the defendants in their complaints. Gutierrez-Reed’s lawsuit named Kenney and his prop company.

Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after she was accidentally shot by Baldwin’s gun while setting up a scene in a rustic wooden church. Her husband Matthew Hutchins recently took the first step toward filing a wrongful death lawsuit in Santa Fe.

In an interview withABC’s George Stephanopoulos in December, Baldwin claimed he didn’t pull the trigger on the vintage revolver before it fired. Instead, he pulled the hammer back at Hutchins’ direction and released it before it was fully cocked, he said.

Baldwin claimed he was informed the firearm was “cold” as he took possession, meaning it wasn’t loaded with any live bullets or blanks, only dummy rounds.

In This Article: Alec Baldwin, Rust

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.