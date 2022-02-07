‘Rust’ Medic Sues Crew, Producers Over Fatal Set Shooting, Excluding Alec Baldwin

The medic who responded to the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last October has filed a negligence lawsuit against several of her fellow crew members and the movie’s producers — but not actor Alec Baldwin, whose weapon fired the lethal shot.

In a complaint filed on Monday in New Mexico and obtained by Rolling Stone, Cherlyn Schaefer claims she suffered “tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress” after she tried in vain to save Hutchins’ life at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after Baldwin’s .45 Colt revolver allegedly fired the bullet that ripped through Hutchins and also struck and injured director Joel Souza.

“Cherlyn Schaefer fought desperately to save Halyna Hutchins’ life, putting pressure on her wounds, giving her oxygen, (and) checking her vitals” until a helicopter arrived to rush Hutchins to a hospital, the lawsuit reads.

“The cause of Halyna Hutchins’ death was a tragic gun shot fired by non-party Alec Baldwin,” it says, repeatedly referring to Baldwin as a “non-party.” The suit lists rookie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, prop master Sarah Zachry and “armorer mentor” Seth Kenney among the defendants.

Schaefer is the fourth crew member to sue over the tragedy, following Gutierrez-Reed, gaffer Serge Svetnoy and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell.

Svetnoy and Mitchell both named Baldwin among the defendants in their complaints. Gutierrez-Reed’s lawsuit named Kenney and his prop company.

Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after she was accidentally shot by Baldwin’s gun while setting up a scene in a rustic wooden church. Her husband Matthew Hutchins recently took the first step toward filing a wrongful death lawsuit in Santa Fe.

In an interview withABC’s George Stephanopoulos in December, Baldwin claimed he didn’t pull the trigger on the vintage revolver before it fired. Instead, he pulled the hammer back at Hutchins’ direction and released it before it was fully cocked, he said.

Baldwin claimed he was informed the firearm was “cold” as he took possession, meaning it wasn’t loaded with any live bullets or blanks, only dummy rounds.