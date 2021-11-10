‘Rust’ Gaffer Sues Producers, Alec Baldwin After Halyna Hutchins Death

The chief of lighting on Rust has filed a negligence lawsuit against the film’s producers — including Alec Baldwin — as well as the assistant director and armorer at the center of the investigation into the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Serge Svetnoy filed his complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday after previously writing on Facebook that he was close personal friends with Hutchins and held her in his arms as she lay dying on the set of the western movie being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He claims the producers, Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and assistant director David Halls failed to implement and maintain “industry standards” for custody and control over firearms used on the Rust set.

While Svetnoy wasn’t physically injured when Baldwin fired the prop gun loaded with live ammo, he was close enough that “discharge materials from the blast struck [him] directly,” the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone states.

“Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the Rust set, and the presence of a bullet in that revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity,” the lawsuit claims.

Svetnoy is due to speak with his lawyer at a press conference later Wednesday and address the alleged dangerous conditions on the set of Rust leading up to Hutchins’ death.