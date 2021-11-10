 'Rust' Gaffer Sues Producers, Alec Baldwin After Halyna Hutchins Death - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Georgia Prosecutors Are Treating Trumpworld Like a Crime Syndicate
Home Movies Movie News

‘Rust’ Gaffer Sues Producers, Alec Baldwin After Halyna Hutchins Death

Film’s chief of lighting sues Alec Baldwin, producers, armorer, and assistant director over death of “close personal friend” Halyna Hutchins

By
Daniel Kreps
&
Nancy Dillon
MANCHESTER, VT - OCTOBER 30: Alec Baldwin speaks for the first time regarding the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of the film "Rust", on October 30, 2021 in Manchester, Vermont. The actor, his wife and children pulled over to the side of the road and gave an unscheduled statement after being pursued by photographers and members of the press. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

GC Images

The chief of lighting on Rust has filed a negligence lawsuit against the film’s producers — including Alec Baldwin — as well as the assistant director and armorer at the center of the investigation into the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Serge Svetnoy filed his complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday after previously writing on Facebook that he was close personal friends with Hutchins and held her in his arms as she lay dying on the set of the western movie being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He claims the producers, Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and assistant director David Halls failed to implement and maintain “industry standards” for custody and control over firearms used on the Rust set.

While Svetnoy wasn’t physically injured when Baldwin fired the prop gun loaded with live ammo, he was close enough that “discharge materials from the blast struck [him] directly,” the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone states.

“Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the Rust set, and the presence of a bullet in that revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity,” the lawsuit claims.

Svetnoy is due to speak with his lawyer at a press conference later Wednesday and address the alleged dangerous conditions on the set of Rust leading up to Hutchins’ death.

In This Article: Alec Baldwin, Rust

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.