Russell Crowe Goes on a Rampage in New Trailer for ‘Unhinged’

Film expected to be one of the first new movies to open in theaters this summer in accordance with public health guidelines

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Russell Crowe gets stuck in an extremely over-the-top bout of road rage in the new trailer for Unhinged. The movie is expected to arrive July 1st and is being touted in a press release as “the first new film to open in America’s movie theaters in accordance with state public health department safety guidelines.”

The film is centered around a terrifying cat-and-mouse chase between Crowe’s character, an unnamed stranger and a woman named Rachel (Caren Pistorius) who invokes the stranger’s ire when trying to get around him in a traffic jam.

The event proves to be a tipping point for Crowe’s downtrodden character, who decides to embark on a wicked rampage while simultaneously accomplishing the one thing so many men have been so obsessed with doing for centuries: prove a point to a woman — and maybe murder some folks along the way.

Unhinged was directed by Derrick Borte and written by Carl Ellsworth. It also stars Jimi Simpon, Gabriel Bateman and Austin P. McKenzie.

