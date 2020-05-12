Russell Crowe Goes on a Rampage in New Trailer for ‘Unhinged’

Russell Crowe gets stuck in an extremely over-the-top bout of road rage in the new trailer for Unhinged. The movie is expected to arrive July 1st and is being touted in a press release as “the first new film to open in America’s movie theaters in accordance with state public health department safety guidelines.”

The film is centered around a terrifying cat-and-mouse chase between Crowe’s character, an unnamed stranger and a woman named Rachel (Caren Pistorius) who invokes the stranger’s ire when trying to get around him in a traffic jam.

The event proves to be a tipping point for Crowe’s downtrodden character, who decides to embark on a wicked rampage while simultaneously accomplishing the one thing so many men have been so obsessed with doing for centuries: prove a point to a woman — and maybe murder some folks along the way.

Unhinged was directed by Derrick Borte and written by Carl Ellsworth. It also stars Jimi Simpon, Gabriel Bateman and Austin P. McKenzie.