Rolling Stone Films, MRC Non-Fiction Announce New Rudy Giuliani Documentary

A new documentary from Rolling Stone Films and MRC Non-Fiction will examine the life and career of Rudy Giuliani.

The doc is slated for a 2022 release and will be directed by Oscar nominee Zach Heinzerling (Cutie and the Boxer) and Emmy winner Gabrielle Schonder (The NRA: Under Fire). The film will be based on Seth Hettena’s May 2020 feature on Giuliani for Rolling Stone, “What Happened to America’s Mayor?”

Per a press release, the film will delve into how Giuliani rose to prominence after September 11th as “America’s Mayor,” cultivating the aura of a reliable leader and national hero. The film will then examine how Giuliani has steadily chipped away at his own reputation in the two decades since, especially after he became heavily involved with former President Donald Trump, including his role in the Ukraine scandal that led to Trump’s first impeachment, to his work as Trump’s personal lawyer pushing phony fraud claims after the 2020 election.

“Zach and Gabrielle are both thoughtful storytellers who have had incredible success telling rich stories about complicated characters,” Amit Dey, Head of MRC Non-Fiction, said. “Of all the things one can say about Rudy Giuliani, ‘complicated’ may be an understatement but Seth’s article captured the essence of what we believe is a true American epic, from Flatbush to Four Seasons Landscaping, regardless of where it ends.”

“Rarely has a public figure in America fallen so far so fast in the public eye,” Jason Fine, Rolling Stone’s Director of Content Development, added. “As we’ve reported on Rudy’s downfall — his bizarre political maneuvering, shady business dealings, and now, being under criminal investigation by the same U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan that he once ran — we see his story as a parable for the dark forces that have shaped American politics.”