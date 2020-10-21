Rudy Giuliani Will Definitely Regret Filming ‘Borat’ Sequel Interview

Former New York City Mayor and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appears to start touching himself in an embarrassingly climactic scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel, which will be released via Amazon Studios on Friday.

The scene comes towards the end of the film, when an actress playing Borat’s daughter Tutar (believed to be Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova) sits down for an interview with Giuliani. It’s part of a bit where Borat must give his daughter to Giuliani to please the fictional premier of Kazakhstan or risk execution, but before Tutar goes ahead with the deed, Borat has a change of heart and decides to save her.

In the sequence, Tutar goes “undercover” as an interviewer for a right wing news program and purposely gets flirty with Giuliani — who flirts right back — while asking questions about the coronavirus pandemic. After the interview, Tutar invites Giuliani for a drink in her hotel suite. The hidden cameras set up in the room capture Giuliani patting Tutar on the back as she removes his microphone. Giuliani then lays down, sticks his hand in his pants, and appears to start touching himself.

Giuliani had only interacted with Baron Cohen in the film when the actor disguised himself as a soundman for the interview. After the bedroom encounter, Borat bursts into the room, wearing women’s underwear, and yelling, “She 15! She too old for you!” and offering himself to Giuliani instead. Giuliani abruptly exits the room. (There’s no suggestion in the film that Giuliani believed or was led to believe that the character was underage. Bakalova is reported to be in her mid-20s.)

Though the specifics were unknown until now, news emerged that Baron Cohen had tried to prank Giuliani back in July. Giuliani reportedly called the NYPD after the incident, and told The New York Post at the time that a female interviewer had asked him a few questions about the pandemic, after which, “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

Giuliani did not mention anything to the Post about being invited to the interviewer’s suite or being alone with her.