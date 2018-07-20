Robin Williams’ Collection of Watches, Artwork Headed to Auction

Items from Robin Williams‘ personal collection of watches, film memorabilia and artwork will head to a Sotheby’s auction block this October.

Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams also includes autographed movie scripts, props, awards and wardrobe from the late actor’s career.

The auction also features “contemporary art, including sculpture by Niki de SaintPhalle and street art by Banksy, Shepard Fairey and Invader; more than 40 watches from Robin’s personal collection; a selection of bicycles and sports memorabilia; furniture and decorative art from their residences; and more,” Sotheby’s said.

One item, Deborah Butterfield’s “Madrone (Cody)” sculpture, is estimated to receive bids up to $280,000. Williams was also in possession of the Gryffindor robe that Daniel Radcliffe wore in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, with that piece of movie memorabilia expected to fetch $15,000.

The Crashing a Stage lot will be shown publicly at Sotheby’s in late September prior to its October 4th auction. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit organizations championed by the Williams’, including the Juilliard School, Wounded Warrior Project, the Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

In October 2016, an auction of Williams’ massive collection of 87 bicycles raised over $600,000 for charity.