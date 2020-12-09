 Roberto Benigni Stars as Geppetto in New 'Pinocchio' Trailer: Watch - Rolling Stone
Roberto Benigni Brings a Puppet to Life in Trailer for New Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’

Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone directed the upcoming adaptation of the classic tale

Jon Blistein

Acclaimed Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone has released the new trailer for his upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic children’s story, Pinocchio, which is set to open in theaters on December 25th.

The film stars Oscar-winning actor Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the woodcarver whose puppet magically comes to life and dreams of being a real boy. Nine-year-old Federico Ielapi plays Pinocchio, with some CGI assistance giving him a wooden frame and, of course, allowing his nose to grow exponentially whenever he lies.

“Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped, and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures — from the belly of a giant fish to the Land of Toys and the Field Of Miracles,” the film’s longline reads.

Pinocchio also stars Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Marine Vacth, Alida Baldari Calabria, Maria Pia Timo, Massimiliano Gallo, Gianfranco Gallo, Davide Marotta, Teco Celio, and Enzo Vetrano.

