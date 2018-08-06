Robert Redford to Retire From Acting After Next Film

Robert Redford told Entertainment Weekly that he would retire from acting following the release of his next film.

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” Redford said. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

Redford, who first hinted at retirement in 2016, will next appear as a real-life criminal hooked on bank robberies and prison breaks in the David Lowery film The Old Man & The Gun. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its September release.

Following the release of that film, Redford’s legendary acting slate – which began in 1960 with an episode of Maverick and featured iconic roles in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men, The Natural and The Great Gatsby – will come to an end.

While the actor’s time in front of the camera is coming to an end, it’s unclear whether Redford – a producer, an Oscar-winning director and Sundance Film Festival founder – plans on divesting himself entirely from the film industry entirely. “We’ll see about that,” Redford told EW of his post-acting film plans.