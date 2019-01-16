×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next A K-Pop Concert Movie Is Coming to YouTube Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘High Life’ Trailer: Watch Robert Pattinson as an Astronaut on Death Row

Outkast’s André Benjamin, Mia Goth, Juliette Binoche co-star in Claire Denis’ upcoming sci-fi film

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson, Outkast’s André Benjamin and Mia Goth play death-row inmates hurtling toward a black hole in the unsettling new trailer for High Life, the upcoming sci-fi film from acclaimed French director Claire Denis.

The clip opens with criminal-turned-astronaut Monte (Pattinson) playing with his daughter on a space ship. “She’s mine, and I’m hers,” he narrates. A montage sequence then introduces the ship’s other inmates – including Tcherny (Benjamin) and Boyse (Goth) – who volunteer for a mission attempting to find an alternate energy source.

“We were scum, trash, refuse that didn’t fit into the system – until someone had the bright idea of recycling us to serve science,” the protagonist intones. “This mission can turn our shame into some kind of glory,” Tcherny adds optimistically. “I can’t do this flyin’ around no more.” But the preview grows more unnerving after introducing Dr. Dibs (Juliette Binoche), who subjects the passengers to sexual experiments along their journey.

High Life, which premiered in September at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, hits theaters on April 12th. The project, which follows Denis’ 2017 romantic-comedy, Let the Sunshine In, marks her English-Language debut.

In This Article: Andre 3000, Robert Pattinson

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad