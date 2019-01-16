‘High Life’ Trailer: Watch Robert Pattinson as an Astronaut on Death Row

Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson, Outkast’s André Benjamin and Mia Goth play death-row inmates hurtling toward a black hole in the unsettling new trailer for High Life, the upcoming sci-fi film from acclaimed French director Claire Denis.

The clip opens with criminal-turned-astronaut Monte (Pattinson) playing with his daughter on a space ship. “She’s mine, and I’m hers,” he narrates. A montage sequence then introduces the ship’s other inmates – including Tcherny (Benjamin) and Boyse (Goth) – who volunteer for a mission attempting to find an alternate energy source.

“We were scum, trash, refuse that didn’t fit into the system – until someone had the bright idea of recycling us to serve science,” the protagonist intones. “This mission can turn our shame into some kind of glory,” Tcherny adds optimistically. “I can’t do this flyin’ around no more.” But the preview grows more unnerving after introducing Dr. Dibs (Juliette Binoche), who subjects the passengers to sexual experiments along their journey.

High Life, which premiered in September at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, hits theaters on April 12th. The project, which follows Denis’ 2017 romantic-comedy, Let the Sunshine In, marks her English-Language debut.