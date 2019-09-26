Watch De Niro Mingle With Mobsters, Politicians in ‘The Irishman’ Trailer

Robert De Niro gets swept up in a maelstrom of politics, corruption and organized crime in the new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming mob drama, The Irishman. The film premieres at the New York Film Festival tomorrow, September 27th, before hitting theaters November 1st and Netflix November 27th.

De Niro stars as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a World War II vet-turned-hitman who ends up working for Russel Bufalino (Joe Pesci), the boss of the Bufalino crime family. Through Bufalino, Frank finds himself helping the infamous union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), who enlists Frank in his fight against big business and the government by asking, “Would you like to be a part of history?”

While the trailer teases plenty of vintage Scorsese mob violence, it’s also peppered with moments of sharp, dark humor. In one wild moment, a gunman charges into a courtroom and Hoffa swiftly drops him, before offering a lesson to everyone around: “You always charge a guy with a gun. With a knife you run away. So you charge with a gun, with a knife you run.”

The Irishman boasts an all-star supporting cast that includes Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Jack Huston, Stephanie Kurtzuba and Kathrine Narducci. The film is based on the book Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, with an adapted screenplay by Steven Zaillian. The film also features new de-aging digital effects to depict De Niro, Pacino and Pesci’s characters as up to 30 years younger.