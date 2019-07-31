Watch De Niro, Pacino, Pesci Recreate Jimmy Hoffa Saga in Trailer for Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci recreate the story of long-lost union boss Jimmy Hoffa in the gripping new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited crime drama The Irishman. The film will premiere at the New York Film Festival, September 27th, before it is released on Netflix and in select theaters this fall.

De Niro anchors the film as the Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a World War II vet and hitman. In the opening scenes of the trailer Pesci’s Russell Bufalino — boss of the Bufalino crime family — puts the staid Sheeran on the phone with Hoffa (Pacino), who says, “Our friend speaks very highly of you. I heard you paint houses” — prompting a quick cut to Sheeran throwing a mark through a glass door and putting a bullet in his head.

The rest of the trailer teases the broad scope of the historical drama, which spans several decades and delves into Hoffa’s story and, per a statement, “the hidden corridors of organized crime: Its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The Irishman boasts an all-star supporting cast that includes Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Jack Huston, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Kathrine Narducci and more. The film is based on the book, Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, with an adapted screenplay by Steven Zaillian. The film notably used new anti-aging digital effects to depict De Niro, Pacino and Pesci’s characters as up to 30 years younger.