Rob Zombie to Direct a Movie Based on ‘The Munsters’

Rob Zombie has announced he will be helming a reboot of The Munsters as his next film project. The rocker-filmmaker took to Instagram to announce the news on Monday.

Zombie, whose 1998 solo hit “Dragula” takes its name from one of the cars from The Munsters sitcom, said he has been wanting to make this film for two decades.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!,” he wrote. “My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS!”

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the film is from Universal Studios through its 1440 Productions division, which may indicate the project will be offered via Peacock rather than getting a theatrical release.

The Sixties sitcom The Munsters, which featured a Transylvanian family of friendly and humorous monsters who lived in an American suburb, only ran for two seasons. But it inspired an animated special, TV movies featuring some of the original cast, and an Eighties TV sequel called The Munsters Today, where the family awakens from a two-decade sleep to a new era. More recently, Pushing Daisies showrunner Bryan Fuller attempted a Munsters reboot for a series called Mockingbird Lane. Though the series was nixed, the pilot aired as a Halloween special in 2012.

Zombie has directed a number of horror films, including 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses, 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects and the 2007 reboot of Halloween. Zombie’s most recent film is 2019’s 3 From Hell. In March, he released his first album in five years, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, which features the singles “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man” and “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition).”