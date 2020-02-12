Rick Moranis to Make Return to Acting in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Reboot

Rick Moranis will make his long-awaited return to acting with a role in the upcoming reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, with Moranis returning to the Disney franchise — and the big screen in general — for the first time since 1997.

Titled Shrunk, the reboot will star Josh Gad as the son of Moranis’ inventor Wayne Szalinski, with Variety confirming that Moranis has signed on to reprise his role in some capacity in the upcoming film. Joe Johnston, the director of 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, will helm the reboot.

A representative for Moranis did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Shrunk will be Moranis’ first onscreen movie in over 23 years, as he left the movie industry in 1997 following the death of his wife to breast cancer; his last on-screen role was that year’s direct-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. The actor opted instead to raise his children out of the spotlight, but he continued to do voice work for animated films over the past two decades.

In 2015, after Moranis’ Ghostbusters co-stars signed on to cameo in the reboot of that franchise, the actor explained his decision to skip out on the semi-reunion.

“I took a break, which turned into a longer break,” Moranis told the Hollywood Reporter at the time. “But I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest, I’ll probably do it. [But Ghostbusters] didn’t appeal to me.”

At the time, Moranis — who also starred in beloved films like Spaceballs, Little Giants and Little Shop of Horrors — also foresaw the fourth Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel, although he didn’t express an interest in appearing in it.

“It’s hard to come up with original material,” Moranis continued. “Occasionally, they get it right or else they wouldn’t attempt to do these things. I’m surprised that Disney hasn’t done Honey, I Shrunk the Grandkids. But I’m happy with the things I said yes to, and I’m very happy with the many things I’ve said no to. Yes, I am picky, and I’ll continue to be picky. Picky has worked for me.”