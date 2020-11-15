 Man Arrested for Unprovoked Attack on Actor Rick Moranis - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Biden on Pace for 306 Electoral College Votes, Matching what Trump Touted as a 'MASSIVE Landslide Victory'
Home Movies Movie News

Man Arrested for Unprovoked Attack on Actor Rick Moranis

Marquis Ventura charged with second-degree assault stemming from October 1st incident

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
<> at Daryl Roth Theatre on April 12, 2017 in New York City.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in New York Saturday in connection to the unprovoked assault on actor Rick Moranis in October.

Getty Images

A 35-year-old man was arrested in New York Saturday in connection to the unprovoked assault on actor Rick Moranis in October.

Marquis Ventura was charged with second-degree assault stemming from the October 1st incident where Moranis was sucker-punched while walking near Central Park. Ventura — who the NYPD said is homeless and has over a dozen arrests, including one for another random attack two weeks later on the subway, the New York Post reported — will be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court Sunday.

“Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged,” the NYPD announced Saturday:

Moranis was briefly hospitalized with head, back and hip pain following the “random unprovoked assault,” and then went to a local police station to report the incident, which was captured on surveillance camera.

“He just wants us to catch the bad guy all this to go away,” Det. Kaz Daughtry of NYPD’s Community Affairs Rapid Response Team told the New York Daily News following the attack.

Moranis — star of films like GhostbustersSpaceballs and Little Giants — left the movie industry in 1997 following the death of his wife to breast cancer; his last on-screen role was that year’s direct-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. The actor opted instead to raise his children out of the spotlight, but he continued to do voice work for animated films over the past two decades.

However, in February, it was revealed that Moranis would return to movies in the upcoming Shrunk, a quasi-reboot of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. More recently, the actor made a surprise return in a commercial starring Ryan Reynolds.

In This Article: Rick Moranis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.