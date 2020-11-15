Man Arrested for Unprovoked Attack on Actor Rick Moranis

A 35-year-old man was arrested in New York Saturday in connection to the unprovoked assault on actor Rick Moranis in October.

Marquis Ventura was charged with second-degree assault stemming from the October 1st incident where Moranis was sucker-punched while walking near Central Park. Ventura — who the NYPD said is homeless and has over a dozen arrests, including one for another random attack two weeks later on the subway, the New York Post reported — will be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court Sunday.

“Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged,” the NYPD announced Saturday:

Moranis was briefly hospitalized with head, back and hip pain following the “random unprovoked assault,” and then went to a local police station to report the incident, which was captured on surveillance camera.

“He just wants us to catch the bad guy all this to go away,” Det. Kaz Daughtry of NYPD’s Community Affairs Rapid Response Team told the New York Daily News following the attack.

Moranis — star of films like Ghostbusters, Spaceballs and Little Giants — left the movie industry in 1997 following the death of his wife to breast cancer; his last on-screen role was that year’s direct-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. The actor opted instead to raise his children out of the spotlight, but he continued to do voice work for animated films over the past two decades.

However, in February, it was revealed that Moranis would return to movies in the upcoming Shrunk, a quasi-reboot of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. More recently, the actor made a surprise return in a commercial starring Ryan Reynolds.