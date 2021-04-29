New Documentary ‘Revolution Rent’ Will Chronicle Staging of Broadway Classic in Cuba

HBO has announced a new documentary, Revolution Rent, that will document original Rent cast member Andy Señor Jr.’s efforts to stage a production of the Broadway hit in Cuba. The film, directed by Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, will premiere June 15th.

Señor Jr. portrayed Angel in the original cast production of Rent, and in 2014 he traveled back to his parents’ home country to stage the first Broadway musical in Cuba in 50 years. The film follows Señor Jr. through the entire production process, from auditions to closing night, while it also finds him exploring questions of family, history, identity and heritage.

“When we began working on the production of Rent in Cuba and documenting the journey along the way, I had no idea how the story would unfold and that our documentary would end up on HBO for the world to see,” Señor Jr. said in a statement. “I am beyond thrilled to share this deeply personal and magical moment in our lives and I’m grateful that Jonathan Larson’s words and music are still making such an impact, 25 years later.”

“Traveling to Cuba to make this film was incredibly challenging yet rewarding in ways I never imagined,” Alvarez added. “Revolution Rent is about creativity in the face of adversity and the healing powers of human connection.”

Neil Patrick Harris, who served as an executive producer on the film, said “Andy and I started our Rent journey together many years ago and I was proud to see him take his talents to Cuba. “Revolution Rent is a continuation of our journey as well as a tribute to the power of theater and its ability to transform lives. “