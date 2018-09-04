‘Reversing Roe’: Watch Abortion Debate Unfold in Powerful Trailer

The long, contentious fight over abortion rights is the focus of the upcoming Netflix documentary, Reversing Roe.

The trailer notably arrives the same day that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh begin. The clip touches on the vacancy left by Justice Anthony Kennedy, a longtime swing vote, who many believed was the last blockade to a succesful challenge to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Reversing Roe will chronicle the history of abortion in America and explore the ideological arguments and political efforts to both keep and reverse the landmark 1973 case. The trailer touches on the myriad laws that states across the country have enacted to restrict access to abortion, the violent extremists who have targeted abortion providers and the activists and doctors fighting to ensure that women retain the right to control their bodies.

Reversing Roe will premiere on Netflix September 13th. Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern produced and directed the film.