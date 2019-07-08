×
Watch Renee Zellweger Channel Judy Garland’s Final Run in New ‘Judy’ Trailer

Biopic centered around entertainer’s 1968 London residency, months before her death

Renée Zellweger captures the tumultuous and remarkable final peak of Judy Garland’s career in the new trailer for Judy, out September 27th.

The film is centered around a five-week residency Garland performed at the Talk of the Town in London in the winter of 1968, just months before she died in June 1969. Prior to the London run, as the trailer shows, Garland was practically broke, unable to find work in the U.S., grappling with addiction and struggling to care for her children. As Garland puts it, the Talk of the Town shows offered a crushing opportunity: “You’re saying I have to leave my children if I want to make enough money to be with my children?”

The rest of the trailer offers a look at the ups and downs of Garland’s residency as she battled nerves, wowed audiences and also sometimes unnerved them. The film also delves into her romance with Mickey Deans, who would become Garland’s fifth husband.

Judy will feature performances of some of Garland’s most well-known songs, including a rendition of the Wizard of Oz classic, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Rupert Goold directed the film, which also stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon.

