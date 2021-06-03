 Hugh Jackman Is a Dream Detective in 'Reminiscence' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Hugh Jackman’s Dream Detective Plunges Into a Mystery in ‘Reminiscence’ Trailer

Lisa Joy-directed film arrives simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max on August 20th

Hugh Jackman plays “a private investigator of the mind” in the first trailer for Reminiscence, arriving simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max on August 20th.

In the film — which takes place in a near-future where Miami is largely underwater — Jackman stars as Nick Bannister, who helps his clients access lost memories through some brain-mining technology. Bannister then meets and falls in love with a new client Mae (played by Rebecca Ferguson) who soon vanishes. Having peered inside her mind, Bannister then sets out to solve the mystery of Mae’s disappearance, leading him into a vast and violent conspiracy.

Reminiscence was written by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, who also makes her feature-length directorial debut with the film. Joy also enlisted Westworld collaborators like composer Ramin Djawadi, director of photography Paul Cameron, production designer Howard Cummings, and editor Mark Yoshikawa.

In addition to Jackman and Ferguson, Reminiscence stars Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Brett Cullen, and Angela Sarafyan.

In This Article: HBO Max, Hugh Jackman

