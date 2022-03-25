Regina Hall Talks Hosting The Oscars and Her Undeniable Presence in Pop Culture

There’s no denying Regina Hall’s unique presence in pop culture. From iconic roles like Brenda in the Scary Movie franchise to standout performances like in 2021’s Nine Perfect Strangers, Hall’s career spans decades and genres. Her commitment to being herself not only has helped her own career, but also illuminated a path for others to follow. The actress sat down with Rolling Stone to chat through the inspirations that inform her work, the choices she has made, and the flowers she receives from her community and fans.