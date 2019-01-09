‘Little’ Trailer: Watch Regina Hall, Issa Rae in Body-Swap Comedy

Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin co-star in the upcoming body-swap comedy Little, which hits theaters on April 12th. The Tina Gordon-directed film follows ruthless tech mogul Jordan Sanders (Hall), who – after angering a young girl and facing a magic spell – wakes up in her swanky penthouse as her 13-year-old self (Martin).

The clip opens with the adult Sanders tormenting her mild-mannered assistant, April (Rae), with poorly timed phone calls and casting aside her career aspirations. “I really think I could help this company if you just gave me a chance,” April says, earning the dismissive reply, “Just concentrate on being my assistant.”

But the power dynamic shifts to a sort of combative mother-daughter scenario after Sanders wakes up as a teenager. Child Protective Services demand that the “child” be enrolled in school, as April takes over with more responsibility at the office. The trailer concludes with a parking lot spanking that a security guard dubs a “BMW situation: black mama whoopin.'”

Will Packer, producer of Girls Trip, Night School and the Ride Along franchise, produced the film, which Gordon co-wrote with Tracy Oliver.