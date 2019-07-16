Chris Evans Leads Rescue Mission Out of Sudan in ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ Trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming film, The Red Sea Diving Resort, coming to the platform July 31st. The film stars Chris Evans and Michael K. Williams and is directed by Israeli filmmaker Gideon Raff.

Inspired by true events, The Red Sea Diving Resort details a series of rescue missions in the late Seventies and early Eighties in Sudan. Evans portrays Ari Kidron, the de facto leader of an undercover team of international agents; together they set out to smuggle a group of refugees from Sudan – in the midst of a revolutionary uprising and subsequent civil war – to Israel, all by using a deserted holiday retreat as a front.

In addition to Evans and Williams, the film also stars Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley. In addition to penning the script, Raff produced the film alongside Alexandra Milchan and Aaron L. Gilbert.