Lily James Gets Tangled in Her Husband’s Past in ‘Rebecca’ Trailer

Lily James grapples with her husband’s haunted past in Rebecca, out October 21st on Netflix.

Based on the 1938 novel by Daphne du Maurier, the trailer features a young woman (James) getting swept up in a Monte Carlo romance with the suave widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer). Soon after, Winter proposes: “I’m asking you to marry me, you little fool,” he tells her.

The woman moves into Manderley, Winter’s lavish English estate, where she begins to unravel the mystery of his late first wife, Rebecca. “She was the love of his life,” the housekeeper (Kristen Scott Thomas) tells her. “I wonder what she’s thinking about you. Taking her husband. Using her name.”

Rebecca was first adapted into a 1940 film by Alfred Hitchcock. The 2020 film was directed by Ben Wheatley, known for 2015’s High-Rise and 2016’s Free Fire. The film also stars Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson. The screenplay was written by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, while Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Nira Park produced it.

James starred in 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Last year, she appeared opposite Himesh Patel in Yesterday, a zany reimagining of life without the Beatles. Hammer, the star of 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, recently appeared in the psychological horror film Wounds.