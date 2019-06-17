Watch Bride Battle Husband’s Insane Family in New ‘Ready or Not’ Trailer

A young bride is forced to survive her new family’s outrageous tradition in the bloody and funny trailer for Ready or Not, out August 23rd.

The film stars Samara Weaving as Grace, who marries into the wealthy and strange Le Domas family. But after her wedding to Alex Le Domas (Mark O’Brien), she’s told the marriage won’t be complete until she plays a little game. While Grace suspects the round of “Hide and Seek” she’s roped into is just a quirky ritual, she soon realizes that the La Domas family is actually trying to hunt and kill her.

A surreal cat-and-mouse chase ensues, with Alex ostensibly trying to help Grace survive while the rest of the La Domas clan remains hellbent on sacrificing her in a mysterious ritual that apparently keeps them all alive. The trailer teases a clever blend of gruesome mayhem and black humor, best exemplified in the various maids the La Domas family keeps accidentally killing during their hunt.

Stay Alive also stars Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Kristian Bruun, Melanie Scrofano, Elyse Levesque and Nicky Guadagni. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the film.