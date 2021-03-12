‘Dolittle,’ Sia’s ‘Music,’ ‘365 Days’ Lead 2021 Razzie Awards Nominees

Sia’s Music, Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle, and the Netflix movie 365 Days are among the maligned films to receive multiple nominations for the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst films and performances.
In the prestigious Worst Picture category, Dolittle (“cinematic yak dung,” as Rolling Stone described it), Music, and 365 Days will face off against the Blumhouse horror reboot Fantasy Island and Absolute Proof, Mike “the My Pillow Guy” Lindell’s “documentary” about rigged voting machines.
Lindell also earned a nomination in the Worst Actor category, where he will compete against Downey, Michele Morrone (365 Days), Adam Sandler (Hubie Halloween), and David Spade (The Wrong Missy). The Worst Actress category boasts both an Oscar winner (Anne Hathaway, nominated for both The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches) and an Oscar nominee (Kate Hudson for Music). In addition to the Worst Picture and Worst Actress nods, Sia is also up for Worst Director for Music, while Maddie Ziegler earned a Worst Supporting Actress nod.
Other notable nominees include Rudy Giuliani up for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for his cameo in Borat: Subsequent Movie-Film; Wonder Woman 1984 up for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel; and “Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice” in the Worst Screen Combo category.
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. / Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) / Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone / 365 Days
Adam Sandler / Hubie Halloween
David Spade / The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway / The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches
Katie Holmes / Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson / Music
Lauren Lapkus / The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka / 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close / Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale / Fantasy Island
Maggie Q / Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig / Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler / Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase / The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani / Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
Shia LeBeouf / The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar / Iron Mask
Bruce Willis / Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani / Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent / Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” / Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade / The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice / Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band / All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes / 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan / Dolittle
Ron Howard / Hillbilly Elegy
Sia / Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984