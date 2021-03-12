‘Dolittle,’ Sia’s ‘Music,’ ‘365 Days’ Lead 2021 Razzie Awards Nominees

Sia’s Music, Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle, and the Netflix movie 365 Days are among the maligned films to receive multiple nominations for the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst films and performances.

In the prestigious Worst Picture category, Dolittle (“cinematic yak dung,” as Rolling Stone described it), Music, and 365 Days will face off against the Blumhouse horror reboot Fantasy Island and Absolute Proof, Mike “the My Pillow Guy” Lindell’s “documentary” about rigged voting machines.

Lindell also earned a nomination in the Worst Actor category, where he will compete against Downey, Michele Morrone (365 Days), Adam Sandler (Hubie Halloween), and David Spade (The Wrong Missy). The Worst Actress category boasts both an Oscar winner (Anne Hathaway, nominated for both The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches) and an Oscar nominee (Kate Hudson for Music). In addition to the Worst Picture and Worst Actress nods, Sia is also up for Worst Director for Music, while Maddie Ziegler earned a Worst Supporting Actress nod.

Other notable nominees include Rudy Giuliani up for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for his cameo in Borat: Subsequent Movie-Film; Wonder Woman 1984 up for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel; and “Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice” in the Worst Screen Combo category.

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. / Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) / Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone / 365 Days

Adam Sandler / Hubie Halloween

David Spade / The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway / The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches

Katie Holmes / Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson / Music

Lauren Lapkus / The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka / 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close / Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale / Fantasy Island

Maggie Q / Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig / Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler / Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase / The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani / Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf / The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar / Iron Mask

Bruce Willis / Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani / Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent / Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” / Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade / The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice / Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band / All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes / 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan / Dolittle

Ron Howard / Hillbilly Elegy

Sia / Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984