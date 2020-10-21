See Thrilling Trailer for Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ Starring Kelly Marie Tran

Disney has unleashed its first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, the latest animated epic from the directors of Moana and Big Hero 6.

“Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity,” Disney’s synopsis for the film states. “Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world — it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya, while Awkwafina voices the titular last dragon.

Raya and the Last Dragon was originally scheduled to arrive in November 2020, but reshuffling due to the coronavirus pandemic has pushed its theatrical release to — for now — March 12th, 2021.