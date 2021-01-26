‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Trailer: Meet Disney’s Latest Adventurer

Disney has released the first full trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, giving us the very first glimpse of, well, the dragon, voiced by Awkwafina alongside Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of Raya. The film premieres on March 5th in theaters and on Disney+ for a premium fee.

Raya and the Last Dragon follows a girl on a quest to unite her civilization’s fractured tribes before a wave of monsters returns and threatens all of mankind. Her only hope is to summon a dragon, but once she encounters the mythical creature, it’s not exactly what she had in mind.

“I’m going to be real with you. I’m not like…the ‘best’ dragon,” Awkwafina, as Sisu the dragon, says in the trailer. “Have you ever done like a group project but there’s like that one kid who didn’t pitch in as much but still ended up with the same grade?”

Along with comedy, the film also features plenty of butt-kicking action scenes and sword fights, including one that apparently includes a pocket-picking baby.

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada and also stars Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler.