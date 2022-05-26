‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

Ray Liotta, who starred in the Martin Scorsese mob classic Goodfellas in addition to roles in Cop Land and Field of Dreams, has died at the age of 67.

Liotta’s rep confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter; a cause of death was not immediately available.

Over a career that spanned 40 years, Liotta specialized in portraying tough-talking, no-nonsense characters often embroiled in the criminal underworld, or light-hearted variations of that character in comedies.

After honing his craft on musicals and soap operas, Liotta first made his mark on the big screen in the 1986 dark comedy Something Wild, where he played Melanie Griffith’s psychotic ex-boyfriend. The role resulted in a Golden Globe nod for Best Supporting Actor for Liotta, who was soon cast as the ghost of blacklisted baseball player “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in the 1989 fantasy drama Field of Dreams.

Liotta then landed his most memorable role: Portraying real-life “wiseguy” Henry Hill in Goodfellas, a part Liotta landed thanks to his “dangerous” performance in Something Wild.

In the ensuing decades, Liotta settled into the role of an all-star character actor, appearing in Narc, John Q, Blow, Smokin’ Hogs, Observe and Report, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Kill the Messenger and a long stint on the TV series Shades of Blue.

In recent years, Liotta became an elder-statesmen of crime movies, appearing in No Sudden Move and The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark; the titular New Jersey city was also Liotta’s birthplace, though he was abandoned soon after his birth and raised in Union, New Jersey. The actor also received acclaimed for his turn as a confrontation divorce lawyer in 2019’s Marriage Story.

As Liotta told Rolling Stone in 2021, despite being proud of his work in dramas and comedies, he struggled with typecasting throughout his career. “That’s what fucked things up for me,” Liotta said. “Some of the movies didn’t work, and then I said, ‘Well, I’m not gonna do two bad guys in a row.’ You have this idealistic view of how you want it to happen, and when it’s not [going that way], then you have to adjust. I did movies with the Muppets — Danny Trejo and I were singing and dancing with Tina Fey in one of the Muppet movies, and I had to fall in love with Miss Piggy. I’ve done these other things: Dominick and Eugene; Corrina, Corrina. If you were to look at other actors who play edgy characters, that’s what you remember from them.”

This story is developing.