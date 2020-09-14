Rami Malek Discusses the Nefarious Nature of His Bond Villain Safin in New Teaser

Rami Malek explains what makes his new James Bond villain Safin so evil in a new teaser for No Time to Die, which is set to open November 20th.

The new clip doesn’t offer too many details about Safin’s exact mission or motive, although it’s clear he’s out for some kind of revenge and, as Malek explains, the character really “[thinks] of himself as being heroic.”

Elsewhere, Director Cary Fukunaga highlights the threat Safin poses to both Bond and the entire world, his remarks paired with a clip in which Safin tells 007: “We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier.”

“Safin is a formidable adversary,” Malek says. “James Bond has to adapt to him.”

No Time to Die was originally slated to premiere at the end of March, but was pushed back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will mark Daniel Craig’s last turn as Bond, with the cast also featuring Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Billie Eilish wrote the new theme song for the movie, releasing it back in February.