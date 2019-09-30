Watch Ralph Fiennes Defend England in New ‘The King’s Man’ Trailer

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for upcoming spy thriller The King’s Man, a prequel to the Kingsman films. The trailer reveals more of the story’s World War I setting, as well as a few glimpses of movie’s evil villain Rasputin, played by Rhys Ifans.

In the clip, Ralph Fiennes plays the posh, highly skilled Duke of Oxford, a member of a secret organization that takes action “while governments wait for orders.” He recruits a new member of the team, played by Harris Dickinson, and teaches him the art of fighting (as well as how to use a new-fangled invention called a parachute). The action-packed trailer promises a lot of fights, explosions and some very well tailored suits.

Popular on Rollingstone

Check out the new poster for The King’s Man, in theatres everywhere February 14, 2020. Watch the trailer now: https://t.co/lXRFjWvXLI pic.twitter.com/B15oO1RMV3 — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) September 30, 2019

The official synopsis for the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, reads: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance also star. The film, based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, is in theaters February 14, 2020.