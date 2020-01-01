‘A Quiet Place II’ Trailer Picks Up the Pace — and the Scares

A Quiet Place is back and the stakes are higher than ever as the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) head out into the world — or whatever is left behind. The post-apocalyptic nightmare will hit theaters on March 20th.

The trailer for A Quiet Place II kicks off with a flashback to early days: everything is going off the rails as the mysterious beasts, drawn by sound, wreck havoc on a city street. We then return to the events following the last movie, as the family — sans father Lee (director-star John Krasinski) — heads out into the world at large, new baby in tow. They then fall in with a survivalist played by Cillian Murphy who seems less than convinced that the world is worth saving.

The critically acclaimed A Quiet Place was released in 2018. It earned $340 million worldwide and garnered widespread praise, including a nod from horror mastermind Stephen King. The sequel will also star Djimon Hounsou.