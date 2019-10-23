Quentin Tarantino Re-Releasing ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ With Unseen Footage

An extended cut of Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — featuring four new scenes of previously unseen footage totaling 10 minutes — is headed to theaters. The updated movie, nearly three hours long, will hit more than 1,000 North American locations starting Friday, October 25th.

“Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie,” Adrian Smith, Sony’s president of domestic distribution, said in a statement. “And we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen — in theaters on the big screen — with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which originally hit U.S. theaters in late July, stars a high-profile ensemble cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino and Bruce Dern.

The new version is lengthy, but it could have been longer: In May, Indiewire reported that the film’s first cut lasted four hours and 20 minutes, meaning there’s likely more than an hour of additional unused footage.

The feature, Tarantino’s ninth, grossed more than $139 million in North America and $228 million overseas, making it Tarantino’s second-highest grossing film behind 2012’s Django Unchained, Variety reports. Despite the box office success, it did face controversy for its depiction of martial arts icon Bruce Lee. (In the movie, a fictionalized Lee fights with Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, on a film set.)

Chinese censors canceled the film’s October 25th release in the country, and while Sony Pictures was not offered an explanation, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the delay partly stemmed from Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, who reportedly requested China’s National Film Administration demand changes to her father’s portrayal. Tarantino, who has final-cut rights built into his contract, reportedly has no plans to change the film.