Quentin Tarantino Teases Unseen ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ Footage in Book Trailer

Quentin Tarantino shared some previously unreleased footage from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood in a new trailer for the upcoming novelization of his 2019 film.

The clip boasts its own distinct late-Sixties feel, with a deep-voiced narrator stating at the start, “You’ve seen the Columbia pictures, now read the novel by Quentin Tarantino!” as the novel’s cover leaps onto the screen with a cheesy spiral effect. The clip goes on to introduce all the key characters from Once Upon a Time and features some new footage of Al Pacino as Marvin Schwarz, Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton chatting on the phone with child actor Trudi Fraser, played by Julia Butters.

The novelization of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood will be published on June 29th via Harper Perennial. The novelization was announced as part of a two-book deal Tarantino signed with Harper. The second book, Cinema Speculation, was inspired by the work of film critic Pauline Kael and will find the director offering a mix of essays, reviews, personal writings, and more about the films of the Seventies, the same ones Kael reviewed at the height of her career.