Quentin Tarantino Lands Book Deal, Including ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ Novelization

Quentin Tarantino has signed a two-book deal with Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The film director will write a novelization of his own movie, 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which is scheduled for release in summer 2021, followed by a nonfiction book about the art of cinema.

“In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino said in a statement. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

The novelization of the Oscar-winning movie will first be published as a Harper Perennial mass market paperback, alongside eBook and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover edition will follow in fall 2021.

Tarantino’s second book, the nonfiction Cinema Speculation, was inspired by the film writing of critic Pauline Kael, whom Tarantino has cited as a literary influence. The book will be a deep dive into the films of the Seventies — the same ones that Kael reviewed at the height of her career — and will include “a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing ‘what if’s,'” according to a representative from HarperCollins.