 Quentin Tarantino Secures Two-Book Deal, Including Film Novelization
Quentin Tarantino Lands Book Deal, Including ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ Novelization

Filmmaker also prepping nonfiction book, Cinema Speculation, inspired by critic Pauline Kael

Quentin Tarantino arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Quentin Tarantino arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Quentin Tarantino has signed a two-book deal with Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The film director will write a novelization of his own movie, 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which is scheduled for release in summer 2021, followed by a nonfiction book about the art of cinema.

“In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino said in a statement. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

The novelization of the Oscar-winning movie will first be published as a Harper Perennial mass market paperback, alongside eBook and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover edition will follow in fall 2021.

Tarantino’s second book, the nonfiction Cinema Speculation, was inspired by the film writing of critic Pauline Kael, whom Tarantino has cited as a literary influence. The book will be a deep dive into the films of the Seventies — the same ones that Kael reviewed at the height of her career — and will include “a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing ‘what if’s,'” according to a representative from HarperCollins.

In This Article: Quentin Tarantino

