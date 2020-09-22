 Queen Latifah to Host All-Star Livestream Benefit for Covid-19 Aid - Rolling Stone
Queen Latifah to Host All-Star Livestream Benefit for Covid-19 Aid

Laura Dern, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Bob Odenkirk, Whoopi Goldberg will be featured on livestream benefiting American Lung Association

Queen Latifah will be hosting a star-studded livestream benefit to help fund the American Lung Association's Covid-19 aid.

Queen Latifah will be hosting a star-studded livestream benefit this Saturday, September 26th, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Live, to help fund Covid-19 testing.

The two-hour #Act4Impact Livestream will raise money for the American Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is addressing disparities in Covid-19 testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics and funding Covid-19 research. Celebrities featured on the livestream will include Laura Dern, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Bob Odenkirk, Whoopi Goldberg and more.

“While Covid-19 has been diagnosed in more than 6.5 million people across the country, the pandemic has exposed a deep gap in resources, support and healthcare access within black and Latinx communities hit hardest by the virus,” a representative for the American Lung Association said in a statement. “People of color have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19, and recent studies have renewed concern about the susceptibility of children in these communities. This is an urgent issue, and the American Lung Association is positioned to make a substantial and rapid impact through their Covid-19 Action Initiative.”

