Queen Latifah to Host All-Star Livestream Benefit for Covid-19 Aid

Queen Latifah will be hosting a star-studded livestream benefit this Saturday, September 26th, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Live, to help fund Covid-19 testing.
The two-hour #Act4Impact Livestream will raise money for the American Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is addressing disparities in Covid-19 testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics and funding Covid-19 research. Celebrities featured on the livestream will include Laura Dern, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Bob Odenkirk, Whoopi Goldberg and more.
View this post on Instagram
Join Queen Latifah on September 26, 7 p.m. ET on Facebook Live for #Act4Impact, a livestream fundraising event, hosted by Queen Latifah, to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on lung health in underserved communities. Keep checking back as we reveal behind-the-scenes content and announce additional celebrity guests. Learn more at Lung.org/act4impact
“While Covid-19 has been diagnosed in more than 6.5 million people across the country, the pandemic has exposed a deep gap in resources, support and healthcare access within black and Latinx communities hit hardest by the virus,” a representative for the American Lung Association said in a statement. “People of color have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19, and recent studies have renewed concern about the susceptibility of children in these communities. This is an urgent issue, and the American Lung Association is positioned to make a substantial and rapid impact through their Covid-19 Action Initiative.”