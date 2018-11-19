Queen Film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Becomes Second-Highest Grossing Music Biopic of All Time

After earning another $15 million at the box office in its third week of release, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody moved into second place on the list of all-time highest-grossing music biopics.

Only Straight Outta Compton, which made $161 million over its domestic theatrical run in summer 2015, stands ahead of Bohemian Rhapsody after that biopic pushed its domestic total to $127 million in its first three weeks of release. Bohemian Rhapsody finished third in this week’s box office, behind Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Grinch, Variety reports.

Thanks to its $15 million weekend, Bohemian Rhapsody passed the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line on the all-time list; that 2005 film, with its $119 million domestic box office total, was Number One on Box Office Mojo’s list of top-grossing music biopics for nearly a decade until it was unseated by Straight Outta Compton. Prior to Walk the Line, 2004’s Ray held the title for a year to end a 24-year reign by the Loretta Lynn biopic The Coal Miner’s Daughter.

While Straight Outta Compton‘s $34 million leeway might be too much for Bohemian Rhapsody to overcome at the box office, the Queen biopic has been dominate worldwide and a testament to the band’s global legacy.

Overseas, Bohemian Rhapsody has so far made $256 million – 66 percent of its worldwide gross – to push its total box office to $384 million. The biopic’s production budget was $52 million.