Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas Take on the ‘Hot Ones’ Challenge on ‘Fallon’

Jimmy Fallon subjected Priyanka Chopra Jonas to the “Hot Ones” challenge with the help of “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans on The Tonight Show. After asking the actress if she’s familiar with the show, Jonas responds, “He almost killed my husband.” The duo then taste various spicy hot wings as Evans poses a series of questions.

“I love spice, but the escalation of it is making me nervous,” Jonas admits. At first the actress has no issue eating the hot wings as Evan asks her about her husband Nick Jonas, who appeared with his brothers in an episode of “Hot Ones” web series, and what she told him about eating spicy food ahead of taping the show.

“Well, I did tell him that he needs to do this for the Indians now that he’s married to my entire country,” she recounts. “That he needs to bring it home for us. So he really tried to get it. But after your show it was a long conversation.” She adds, “He did me very proud.”

The wings get hotter and hotter, but Jonas mostly holds her own as Fallon chokes and suffers on the increasing levels of spice. Eventually she exclaims “Why do we do this to ourselves?” Neither the actress nor Fallon handles the final wing well, both getting up from the table to fan their mouths.

Jonas also sat down with Fallon to discuss her new film The Sky Is Pink, which is in theaters today. She also talked about being part of the Jonas Brothers family, noting “Before I got married and started dating Nick, I didn’t know too much about the euphoria that is the Jonas Brothers.” She confirmed, “I’m a full groupie now.”