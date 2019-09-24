Princess Elsa Follows Her Icy Calling in ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer

Like most Disney classics, Frozen saw Princess Anna and Elsa’s parents vanishing within the film’s first few minutes. In the new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, we see a glimpse of the King and Queen of Arendelle before their disappearance at sea — and the origin of Elsa’s powers.

The clip opens with a young Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) intently listening to their father’s story of an enchanted forest that met a tragic fate; it was sealed, preventing people from going in or out. It then shifts to the present, with the people of Arendelle evacuating. Anna asks Kristoff (Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff) if Elsa has been acting weird, as the icy princess explains a voice has been calling her to go North.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Anna insists on going with Elsa as she embarks on her journey. “Excuse me, I climbed the North Mountain, survived a frozen heart and saved you from my ex-boyfriend,” Anna says. “So, you know, I’m coming!” With the help of Kristoff, Sven and Olaf (Josh Gad), they travel to an unknown kingdom as Elsa runs up frozen waves and battles giants made of rock.

Co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 will hit theaters on November 22nd. 2013’s Frozen is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, winning two Academy Awards, two Grammys and many other accolades.